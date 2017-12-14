Trey Gowdy and Rod Rosenstein
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning.

Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Bob Goodlatte called for the hearing after recent media reports revealed the political motives of Special Counsel Mueller's staff.

Trey Gowdy (SC) went off on Rosenstein in an epic 6 minute tirade about the conflicts of interest and corruption in the DOJ and FBI.


Trey Gowdy pointed out the very reason for a Special Counsel is to avoid conflicts of interest then continues to outline all of the corruption and conflicts of interest with the associates in the Mueller investigation.

Gowdy brought up the demoted DOJ official Ohr and his wife who worked for Fusion GPS.

Rep. Gowdy then went off on Trump-hating FBI agent Strzok and read some of the text messages he sent his FBI lawyer mistress Lisa Page.

"This 'conflict of interest-free' senior agent of the FBI can't think of a single solitary American who would vote for Donald Trump!" Gowdy said.

"These are the people who we were told we needed for a 'conflict of interest free' investigation?" Gowdy asked.