Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning.Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Bob Goodlatte called for the hearing after recent media reports revealed the political motives of Special Counsel Mueller's staff.Gowdy brought up the demoted DOJ official Ohr and his wife who worked for Fusion GPS.Rep. Gowdy then went off on Trump-hating FBI agent Strzok and read some of the text messages he sent his FBI lawyer mistress Lisa Page."These are the people who we were told we needed for a 'conflict of interest free' investigation?" Gowdy asked.