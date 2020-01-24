© Associated Press



The Justice Department has concluded that it should have ended its surveillance of a former Trump campaign adviser earlier than it did because it lacked "insufficient predication" to continue eavesdropping, according to an order made public Thursday by a secretive intelligence court.The FBI obtained a warrant in 2016 to eavesdrop on former Trump national security aide Carter Page on suspicions that he was secretly a Russian agent. The Justice Department renewed the warrant three times, including during the early months of the Trump administration.In an order made public Thursday, the court's chief judge, James Boasberg, saysAfter the inspector general report, the surveillance court issued a rare and extraordinary public order saying. The court directed the FBI to report back by this month on what steps it was taking to fix the problems.FBI Director Chris Wray has announced a series of changes designed to improve the thoroughness and accuracy of applications submitted to the surveillance court, which grants secret warrants to the FBI when they can show probable cause that the target of their eavesdropping is an agent of a foreign power, such as a suspected spy or terrorist.Source: Associated Press