"The concern is that this is such a high-profile, important case. If it happened here, is this indicative of a wider problem — and we will only know that when we complete our audit — or is it isolated to this event? Obviously, we need to do the work to understand that."

"While our review of these issues and follow-up with case agents is still ongoing — and we have not made materiality judgments for these or other errors or concerns we identified — at this time we have identified an average of about 20 issues per application reviewed, with a high of approximately 65 issues in one application and less than 5 issues in another application."

"FBI and NSD officials we interviewed indicated to us that there were no efforts by the FBI to use existing FBI and NSD oversight mechanisms to perform comprehensive, strategic assessments of the efficacy of the Woods Procedures or FISA accuracy, to include identifying the need for enhancements to training and improvements in the process, or increased accountability measures."

"systematically and regularly examine the results of past and future accuracy reviews to identify patterns or trends in identified errors" relating to the Woods Procedure, as well as double-checking "that Woods Files exist for every FISA application submitted to the FISC in all pending investigations."

The Justice Department inspector general said it does "not have confidence" in the FBI's FISA application process following an audit that found the Bureau was not sufficiently transparent with the court in 29 applications from 2014 to 2019, all of which included "apparent errors or inadequately supported facts."Inspector General Michael Horowitz released a report in December which found thatAfter releasing the report, Horowitz said that he would conduct a further investigation to see if the errors identified in the Page application were widespread. Horowitz told lawmakers during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing:Horowitz's office said in a report released Tuesday that of thethe FBI could not find Woods Files for four of the applications, while the other 25 all had "apparent errors or inadequately supported facts." The report stated:The FBI is required to share with the FISA Court all relevant information compiled in the Woods File when applying for a surveillance warrant. According to the report:The OIG concludes by recommending that the FBIIn a letter acknowledging the audit,President Trump has relentlessly attacked the FBI's FISA process and the abuses it allowed during the surveilling of his 2016 campaign. He has argued that the FISA abuses invalidate the entire investigation, which he has referred to as an "illegal attempted coup," and slammed the officials involved, including former FBI director James Comey and former acting FBI director Andy McCabe.McCabe admitted in January that the FBI has an "inherent weakness in the process" of obtaining FISA warrants.