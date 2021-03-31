Don't fancy the idea of carrying a 'vaccine passport' to partake in normal life again? For MSNBC's Joe Scarborough, that makes you an "idiot" and a "moron" who should crawl back to your "cave."The Biden administration is working with the private sector to develop a standardized way for Americans to prove their Covid-19 vaccination status, the Washington Post reported over the weekend.Scarborough is furious."Our government, our sports teams, our concert promoters damned well better put together something where you can show your vaccine receipt," he said."This anti-science idiocy, you know, let them do that under a rock or in their caves," he added, concluding that "the time to try to reason with these people has long passed."When Scarborough gets behind a cause, he tends to go all in.After bashing "negative pronouncements" about the war from the New York Times, CNN, and ABC, he insisted two months into the now 18-year-old conflict that the US had "won."With enough enthusiasm from the private sector, the US government may only step in to ensure standardization. Speaking to reporters on Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that "we want to drive the market toward meeting public interest goals." The government "is not viewing its role as the place to create a passport, nor a place to hold the data of citizens," Andy Slavitt, a White House Covid-19 adviser, added during Psaki's briefing.