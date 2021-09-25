Hours after the requirement to show the pass or a recent negative coronavirus test took effect, the government of caretaker prime minister Mark Rutte sacked a cabinet minister who had publicly questioned the measure.
Rutte's office said deputy economic affairs minister Mona Keijzer had been dismissed because her comments went against cabinet policy on an issue "of such importance and weight".
Comment: Or because 'the science' the government is pushing is so demonstrably false that any dissent must immediately be stamped out. This kind of behaviour is typical in pathocracies throughout history.
In an interview with the Telegraaf newspaper, Keijzer questioned whether the requirement was justified. "If we end up in a society where we have to be afraid of each other unless we can show proof, then you really have to scratch your head and ask yourself: is this the direction we want to go?" she was quoted as saying.
The launch of the pass coincided with the lifting of almost all social-distancing measures in the country, where 72% of the population has received at least one vaccine dose.
Comment: A similar tactic of giving back a few freedoms only to snatch even greater powers elsewhere seems to be a typical tactic across much of the locked down planet.
While face masks are still mandatory on public transport, students and teachers will no longer have to wear masks in schools, and a rule for 1.5-metre (nearly five feet) distancing in public was also scrapped.
Several hundred protesters gathered in The Hague, the seat of the Dutch government, to march through the city centre.
Most Dutch people support the introduction of the admission pass, but it has drawn criticism from the hospitality sector.
More than 40% of bar and restaurant owners do not plan to ask clients for the vaccination certificate, said Koninklijke Horeca Nederland, the country's hospitality industry association, citing a survey of its members.
Comment: That's partly what led to the failure of Israel's first attempt at a 'Green Pass'.
It said many businesses saw the requirement as a "political tool" aimed at boosting vaccination take-up.
"It is not only impossible to enforce, but will financially damage a sector that is just starting to recover," the association added in a statement.
Comment: Meanwhile in Norway, Sweden, and Denmark, the coronavirus is being recognized for what it is, a mild virus that is endemic, and all lockdown restrictions are being dropped.
See also: