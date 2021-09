COVID Passports will be permanent - they will not vanish because there will NEVER be a return to NORMAL.

Dr. Alexander Van der Bellen, who was inaugurated as the Federal President of the Republic of Austria on January 26, 2017, has taken another undemocratic, authoritarian position thatwho refuses the vaccine will lose ALL benefits. This is absolute tyranny and a disgrace to any country that pretends to be free. It has been reported:"Unusual measure: Austria's Minister of Labor Martin Kocher (ÖVP) has decided to block unemployment benefits for job seekersSomething is seriously wrong.The object seems to be to justify tracking all people. If we cannot do anything without a COVID passport, then we are right back to the same type of control as Adolf Hitler.Australia is turning the country into a concentration camp where you cannot travel more than 5k from your residence even if vaccinated.Meanwhile, with this experimental vaccine, we have no idea of the long-term effects. We are supposed to trust the likes of Bill Gates, who is a college dropout with no medical background whatsoever. Our politicians are not trying to kill off people, but they are trying to alter society from the land of freedom to a fully tracked concentration camp where they must know everything we are doing. This is all because they intend to eliminate democracy and adopt the 2030 Agenda of Klaus Schwab, who I can tell you is a notorious control freak.Europe is gradually transforming into a concentration camp. Some think it will soon return to normal if they comply, but, for it also resides in animals. So this has been one giant lie, and they feed it out to us one tiny step at a time. Then they are complete, and it is too late to resist.While, Gates has an entirely different agenda, pretending to care about society, and at the same time, holding secret meetings about reducing the population of the world. And this is the guy our politicians embrace? I think they are too busying counting their money and dreaming of absolute power. Creating COVID Passports will be the same as the income tax in 1913 which was 1% only on the rich. It is now criminal not to file an income tax and if you put cash in a safe deposit box, read the fine print - that is now money laundering defined as hiding money from the government.Anyone who believes the government is simply a sublime fool.