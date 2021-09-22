© James Ross



an unusually powerful shake for Australia

An earthquake has caused damage in Melbourne inThe magnitude 5.9 quake hit 80 miles northeast of Australia's second-most populous city near the town of Mansfield at a depth of six miles, Geoscience Australia said.While there was some damage to buildings, there were no serious injuries, authorities said.Images showed damage to brickwork in Chapel Street in the inner suburb of South Yarra.Mansfield mayor Mark Holcombe told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation he was not aware of any damage reports in the town, and Prime Minister Scott Morrison said there were no reports of serious injury.