we're alarming people disproportionately

In 2019, there were a total of 17,202,600 hospital admissions in England and Wales.

It quickly became clear that the same level of transparency over Covid has not been afforded to other conditions.

RSV, which has been rising unexpectedly

Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosis in the UK, accounting for 15 per cent of all cancers.

NHS Digital publishes the number of hospital admissions in every month, but it does not detail what patients are admitted for.

despite the prevailing focus on the dangers of Covid, it is killing very few people compared to other deadly conditions

fewer than one per cent of people who caught Covid died. Now, scientists say that figure is ten times smaller.

Some 40,000 Britons are admitted to hospital every year following accidents around the home, according to NHS data.

many of the thousands of patients hospitalised with Covid will not be as sick as those with other conditions

How we compiled our evidence



In an attempt to compare Covid figures with other major diseases, we were hampered by the fact that the NHS does not keep up-to-date and complete data sets for non-Covid diseases.



The type of data available varied between deaths, hospitalisations and diagnoses. Ideally, we would analyse the most recent monthly figures for a full month - July 2021 - for Covid, and compare this against the equivalent for the other five diseases.



For deaths, this data was available, so we plotted the monthly Covid death figure for July against the total monthly deaths for each other condition. But for non-Covid hospitalisations and diagnoses, monthly data was not available before 2020. In these cases, we computed our own monthly averages based on broader data from 2015 to 2020.



All Covid data refers to July 2021.