Comment: Even without the vaccine, the majority of people will not develop severe illness from the coronavirus.
These figures were published three weeks after Ynet first revealed the decline in the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine against the Delta variant.
The strain appears to be responsible for the surge in COVID cases around the country despite Israel's rapid inoculation campaign that saw over 5.7 million Israelis receive the first jab, and over 5.2 million receive the booster shot.
Comment: Note that correlation of the surge in infections and the mass vaccination campaign; similar outbreaks occurred in other parts of the world where vaccination uptake increased.
Among those who received both doses of the vaccine and were considered fully immune to the pathogen, 5,770 have been recently diagnosed with COVID after 1,152,914 tests had been conducted.
Of those fully inoculated who had tested positive for COVID, some 495 patients were hospitalized, 334 were hospitalized in a serious condition, and 123 died.
Two days ago, the Health Ministry said it had recorded a sharp decline in vaccine's efficacy after receiving data from a recent analysis. Data from the analysis suggested the efficacy of the vaccine declines over time in preventing infection and severe illness.
Comment: This may be partly due to 'antigenic escape', whereby viruses mutate in order to evade vaccines or the immune system, akin to antibiotic resistance, and was a predictable outcome.
Despite reports of vaccine's declining efficacy rates, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday slammed Israelis who refuse to get vaccinated, saying they are "hurting all of us".
"Our challenge is clear - all Israelis who can be vaccinated must be vaccinated," Bennett said during a press conference at the IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv.
The recent spread of the Delta variant is believed to have been caused by a breach at Ben Gurion Airport - Israel's only port of entry - which saw thousands enter Israel without undergoing COVID tests upon landing and entering isolation.
This is coupled with the fact that children below the age of 12 largely remain vulnerable to the pathogen due to not being eligible to receive the vaccine.
Comment: There are few if any deaths of children due to coronavirus around the world, even those with comorbidities were at next to no risk, so there is no reason to inject children with experimental substances; moreover, they're more likely to die because vaccine side effects than the coronavirus Dr. Yeadon warns: Children 50 TIMES more likely to die from covid vaccine than from virus