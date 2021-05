© REUTERS / Henry Nicholls



The proportion of people dying in England fell in April to its lowest level since records began, figures from the Office for National Statistics show.The latest figures show that 38,899 people died in April -Latest figures from King's College London's symptom tracker app also suggest that Covid case rates are flat Last week, the ZOE Covid Study team estimated that there were 2,750 new infections per day in the UK, compared with 2,782 the previous week.Experts believe the risk of a Covid infection is currently one in 17,205, falling to one in 31,184 after a first vaccine and one in 41,579 after a second., according to King's data, which tends to be a more up-to-date measure of the state of the pandemic than other figures.Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at King's College, said the team was monitoring the variant closely, but there was nothing to suggest that the NHS was in danger of being overrun or that the lockdown release would need to be postponed , but our data shows Newport in Wales, Glasgow and neighbouring areas like East Dunbartonshire or Lanarkshire in Scotland, Aberdeen, Leeds and neighbouring authorities like Kirklees and Wakefield too.I expect to see rates stay at similar levels for a while."There's no clear evidence yet that the new Indian variant is significantly worse than the old Kent one. While the outbreaks remain localised and UK numbers are steady and most cases appear mild, it's highly unlikely to cause the NHS to be overrun or stop us coming out of lockdown."So no need to panic, but do stay vigilant and keep logging with the ZOE Covid Study app to stay ahead of the curve and help us monitor outbreaks like these."Prof Andrew Hayward, an infectious diseases expert at University College London, said he was "very concerned" about the variant and believed it could cause a third wave However, Prof Steven Riley, whose group at Imperial College has been monitoring infection rates since the start of the pandemic, said it only"That's all we know. What we don't yet know is exactly how much more transmissible it might be," he said.The latest update from the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR), also suggests, cases are expected to have fallen to 1,200 a day, admissions to below 100 and daily deaths to well below 25.Dr Craig Thamotheram, NIESR senior economist in macroeconomic modelling and forecasting, said: "It is reassuring that the weekly case rate per 100,000 is smaller than 50 in all regions and nations. However, evident localised outbreaks have the potential to seed a new wave. The extent to which these flare ups are contained will be key in the weeks ahead."Latest data showcompared to 29.3 in England - an increase of 4.5 per cent. Public Health England's weekly surveillance report shows