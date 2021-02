© REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw



have also resulted in low levels of circulation of many other viruses, such as RSV [respiratory syncytial virus], adenoviruses and even noroviruses,"

"Similarly high levels of these other viruses might also be expected after we lift restrictions.

Experts have warned the world may face a dramatic resurgence of flu next winter, after social distancing measures cut the virus to levels not seen for over a century.Scientists fear that fallingsaid Prof John Edmunds, of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and a member of the government's Sage committee of scientific advisors."We have effectively missed out on flu this winter, sohe told the Telegraph.Warnings about seasonal flu come as Russia on Saturday announced seven workers at a poultry farm have been infected with a bird flu virus, H5N8 , never before found in humans."It is not transmitted from person to person," said Anna Popova, the country's public-health chief. "But only time will tell how soon future mutations will allow it to overcome this barrier." She added that Russia has alerted the World Health Organization (WHO).This, say experts, not only makes a violent rebound of the disease likely butDecision makers are also concerned that theDr John McCauley, director of the Worldwide Influenza Centre at the Francis Crick Institute - one of five WHO collaborating centres that constantly track pandemic flu viruses and helps to update influenza vaccines - said the current situation is unprecedented.he said. "What that means is overall in the population there's less experience and therefore there's less boosting of immunity."Dr McCauley added that identifying which strains this year's vaccine must protect against has proved tricky, as. "Because we're looking at fewer samples, we don't really know how representative they are," he said.A WHO panel on influenza meets twice a year to tweak the flu jab to make sure it protects against circulating strains. The latest gathering took place via a "very long teleconference" on Friday and details of the adjusted vaccine will be revealed later this month.In a Twitter thread Nicola Oliver, a director and public health expert at Medical Intelligence, gathered data demonstrating the striking fall of flu.Over the past five years the number of specimens the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System has collected - a proxy measure of the spread of flu worldwide - has ranged from roughly 15,000 to 40,000. In the past 12 months, this has plunged to below 1,000 (see chart above)."The social distance measures that we have been under for the last yearsaid Prof Edmunds.he said.Prof Mark Woolhouse, a professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh, added: "I don't think we know whether or not there will be a bad flu season. It's speculative and there are scenarios where it could be worse than average or better than average."But I do think that the NHS has to be considering the possibility of a strong resurgence [of influenza]," he said, addingExperts say social distancing measures over the last 12 months may also have increased the pressure of flu viruses to mutate and become more transmissible. However, Dr McCauley said it was unlikely seasonal flu would mutate to become more deadly.He added that the threat of a zoonotic influenza strain jumping from poultry (as seen this weekend in Russia) or pigs remains stable as social distancing has not affected our behaviours around animals."You could speculate that with lower overall immunity to influence that you may have a bit of a drop to cross species immunity. But I don't think that that would be as marked as the [drop] in immunity to seasonal flu", he said.