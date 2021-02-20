© Sputnik



A new strain of avian flu, similar to the infectious virus that has triggered past pandemic fears, has been discovered by scientists in Russia after an outbreak of a previously unknown disease in the country's south.On Saturday, Anna Popova, the head of health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor told journalists thatThe samples they tested came from seven employees of a poultry farm in southern Russia, whichDespite that,In response to the discovery, Russia has notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the first case of human infection with the new type of bird flu. Rospotrebnadzor has already placed its full genomic sequence in an international database to help scientists across the world track and understand its potential to spread.While the world has been grappling with Covid-19 since early last year, scientists had previously believed the most likely cause of a global pandemic would be a new strain of highly-infectious influenza. The 1918 epidemic, known as Spanish flu, was down to a strain known as H1N1 and, while estimates vary, it may have led to the deaths of as many as 100 million people.Countries including China and Korea have been hit by limited outbreaks of bird flu on multiple occasions over previous years, with cases also being detected in numerous Western nations as well.