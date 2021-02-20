© AFP/File/John WESSELS



Thirty-one people have died in an outbreak of plague that erupted in northeastern DR Congo three months ago, health officials and experts said on Friday.of which more than 31 have been fatal," Patrick Karamura, health minister in, told AFP., he said.Anne Laudisoit, an epidemiologist with a New York-based NGO called Ecohealth Alliance, saidin Biringi, in Ituri's Aru Territory., she said.The World Health Organization (WHO) issued an alert in July of a plague outbreak in Rethy, also in Ituri.A long-feared disease with biblical connotations, but, the plague is caused by a bacterium called Yersinia pestis.Laudisoit, who is in the area with a team of researchers, said an early sign of the latest outbreak came with the mass death of rats.Germ-carrying fleas which live in the rats' fur then look for other hosts in proximity, which are humans. The bacterium is then transmitted through flea bites.The east of the Democratic Republic of Congo also struggles with episodic outbreaks of Ebola.Healthcare has been badly hit by militia groups that teem in the region.