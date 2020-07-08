Two teenage boys died within a week following a compulsory physical education examination that required them to use facial coverings

Physical activities and face masks both help protect people from COVID-19 that has been spreading across the world. However, the combination could also put people at risk of serious health problems.Health experts recommend that people stay physically active amid the coronavirus pandemic to boost the immune system. Face masks are also recommended to protect people from the virus that spreads through droplets from infected individuals.However,That is because of potential breathing challenges that could affect performance and even cognitive function."A mask makes it harder to inhale the quantity of air needed to perform at the highest levels," Lindsay Bottoms, of University of Hertfordshire, said in an article posted on the Conversation . "Exercise invariably leads to faster and harder breaths, so wearing a mask during exercise places a further strain on airflow."The increased breathing and lower airflow would require more effort to do low to moderate-intensity physical activities. People may face more challenges when doing heavy exercise.Muscles produce lactic acid that causes a burning sensation and is converted to carbon dioxide. As we all know, the body releases carbon dioxide but wearing a face mask could interfere in that cycle.and increase breathing rate, according to Bottoms.One example of the bad effects of face masks during intense exercise happened recently in China., the Australian News Channel reported.To understand how face masks affect breathing, Bottoms conducted a test with and without a facial covering and compared her oxygen and carbon dioxide levels.She ran on a treadmill at 10 kph for three minutes and measured the concentration of gases being breathed in and out using a gas analyzer. Results showed that her oxygen concentration reached 19.5 percent when running without a face mask and 17 percent when wearing one.The United Kingdom's Health and Safety Executive recommends that employees. During intense exercise, people are more likely to spend more time with face masks on."With gyms looking to reopen and sports clubs wanting to resume, before anyone recommends wearing a face mask, research urgently needs to be undertaken to ensure the safety of the sporting community, regardless of any underlying conditions," Bottoms said.