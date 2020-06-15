No RCT [randomized control trial] study with verified outcome shows a benefit for HCW [health care workers] or community members in households to wearing a mask or respirator. There is no such study. There are no exceptions.

if anything gets through (and it always does, irrespective of the mask), then you are going to be infected. Masks cannot possibly work. It is not surprising, therefore, that no bias-free study has ever found a benefit from wearing a mask or respirator in this application.

because they do not represent the reality of actual person to person transmission, nor do they measure actual transmission.

a face mask is a powerful psychological symbol of submission (to both the invisible disease and any State policy directives), such that it is understandable that many political leaders would not want to wear masks in front of media cameras.

There can be little doubt that the overwhelmingly dominant path of infection is via small aerosol particles of less than approximately 2 microns in diameter.

Such a particle can contain many and up to hundreds of virions.

One virion is approximately 0.1 microns in size.

Such small aerosol particles stay suspended in air in-effect indefinitely, as part of the fluid air; as would virions themselves, subject to chemical adsorption and aggregation.

Regarding the masks and respirators, pore-size of the filtering material is not the relevant bottleneck in practice.

The seal to the face is never perfect, and the mask is regularly moved by pressure differences , by the user for reasons of discomfort, and by normal facial and operational movements.

constriction of breathing itself, including both flow restriction, and recycling of CO2 and vapour-laden breath

breathing-in the particles, fibres and chemicals from the mask-material itself, both in a new mask and for aging, used, washed, and sun-bleached masks

retention of particulates and adsorbed substances in proximity to the face, which would normally be expelled in the exhaled breath

collection, concentration and retention of particulates and adsorbed substances from the environment onto the mask, in proximity to the face

reactions of particulates and adsorbed substances on the mask, including shedding of virions or virion-carrying nano-particles from larger mask-captured droplets

Security cannot be based on arbitrarily forced behaviour of everyone. This is the classic recipe for totalitarian rule.