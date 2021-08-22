They did not say what level of protection this amounted to.

Double-jabbed people who catch the Indian variant are just as likely to develop symptoms and spread Covid as the unvaccinated, a major study has found.The Oxford University research suggests herd immunity is 'unachievable' because vaccines do not significantly reduce transmission of the virus.Although fully vaccinated people are significantly less likely to be infected,Experts said the findings strengthened the argument for a 'booster' Covid jab programme this autumn. However, the study stressed that two doses remain remarkably effective at preventing death and hospitalisation.And even though the viral load may peak at similar levels in the vaccinated and unvaccinated, scientists say it's possible jabbed people clear the infection quicker.It follows similar findings by Public Health England and the US' Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which earlier this month released figures showing unvaccinated and double-jabbed have very similar viral loads., which has been dominant in the UK since May.Researchers concluded two doses reduce the chance of getting Covid by about 82 per cent for Pfizer and 67 per cent for AstraZeneca.Although Pfizer initially has greater effectiveness against Delta, this declines more quickly and after four to five months both vaccines offer similar levels of protection, the researchers claimed.Pfizer's vaccine had 84 per cent effectiveness against symptomatic infection two weeks after the second dose, compared with Oxford-AstraZeneca's 71 per cent.Over time, however, Pfizer's efficacy dropped and both jabs provided largely the same level of effectiveness against illness.The vaccines work better on younger people than older people. People who were vaccinated after previously being infected also have extra protection.The study wasconducted as part of the Office for National Statistics Covid-19 survey.Researchers used cycle threshold (Ct) scores, which attempt to quantify viral load - the amount of virus someone is infected with.A low score represents a high viral load because it was spotted easily. But Ct values can vary over the course of infection and a single figure may not provide the most accurate picture.The researchers compared results from December 2020 to May 2021, when the Alpha variant was dominant, with those from May to August 2021, after the Indian variant drove a summer wave.The Delta variant has blunted the efficacy of vaccines asThis meansIn contrast,The authors said the Indian variant probably means 'herd immunity is unachievable' because vaccines do not stop people passing Covid-19 onto the unvaccinated.However vaccinated people are still much less likely to end up in hospital.Lead author Professor Sarah Walker said: 'During the Alpha period if you got COVID having had two vaccinations, your viral load was incredibly low and virtually no one had symptoms.'When Delta started to come in these virus levels went up a lot... You are still less likely to get infected'While our results are important, it's really important to remember that vaccines are super effective at preventing hospitalisation and death.' The findings suggest the Delta variant has made it impossible to reach herd immunity- which when enough people are vaccinated that the virus stops circulating.Professor Walker added: 'The hope was the unvaccinated people could be protected by vaccinating lots of people... [but]means unvaccinated people are going to be at higher risk.'We don't yet know how much transmission can happen from people who get Covid-19 after being vaccinated - for example, they may have high levels of virus for shorter periods of time.'But the fact that they can have high levels of virus suggests that people who aren't yet vaccinated may not be as protected from the Delta variant as we hoped.The UK Government is waiting on formal advice from its scientific advisers before pressing ahead withThe Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) will make its decision in the coming weeks.Officials have already got plans in motion forDr Simon Clarke, a microbiologist from the University of Reading, said: 'The Pfizer jab provided greater initial protection than the AstraZeneca one, but then after around five months the level of immunity dropped to about the same level seen for both of the vaccines looked at.'On this evidence, it certainly supports the case for thirdProfessor Paul Hunter, professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia, said: 'There is now quite a lot of evidence that all vaccines are much better at reducing the risk of severe disease than they are at reducing the risk from infection., although they do reduce the risk.'