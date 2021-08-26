Comment: Considering the official incidence risk this shows that deaths caused by vaccines are being massively underreported. The manufactured crisis is quite clearly corrupting science.
The otherwise healthy 44-year-old, who worked for BBC Radio Newcastle, died in May after developing headaches after getting her first dose of the British-made vaccine.
Newcastle coroner Karen Dilks heard Ms Shaw suffered from blood clots in her brain which caused a deadly stroke. She was admitted to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle after complaining of headaches.
The inquest, which lasted less than an hour, heard that the condition linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine was extremely rare.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) says the rate was about 15 per million injections.
Seventy-two Britons have died as a result of the complication but Ms Shaw's case is believed to be the first to be officially attributed to the jab by a coroner.
The clotting complication, which appears to occur at a higher rate among young people prompted UK health chiefs to recommend all under-40s get Pfizer or Moderna instead.
Comment: The risks with the extremely experimental and unproven mRNA injections are even worse, as Israel has discovered: Pfizer vaccine in Israel: Mortality rate 'hundreds of times greater in vaccinated young people'
Research since the decision was taken to restrict AstraZeneca's jab's use suggests the risk of clots is significantly higher with Covid infection than it is with vaccination.
Comment: With possibly 70% of young people already having contracted coronavirus, that is evidently not true, otherwise we'd have seen beginning early last year, if not earlier: Why is the Government hellbent on pushing unnecessary vaccinations on our children?
UK regulators saw 417 instances of vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis after AstraZeneca's jab up to August 18. Forty-four cases occurred after a second dose.
Comment: As we've seen, reporting on vaccine death and injury is inaccurate, further, the second jabs are not yet the norm so we can expect to see more 'booster' caused harm very soon.
At that time, 24.8million Britons had received their first AstraZeneca jab and 23.6m had already been fully-vaccinated.
Dr Pavord told a press briefing for health journalists: 'It's important to stress that this kind of reaction to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is very rare.
Comment: It's so common and risky that at least EIGHT European countries had to ban them.
Comment: Note in the above announcement there's no hint of what possibly caused her death, even though at the time it was surely already considered a strong possibility. Could the the BBC be more concerned with protecting pharmaceutical companies and pushing an agenda that it is in warning its viewers about the deadly risks of the injections?
'In those aged under 50, incidence is around one in 50,000 among people who have received the vaccine.'
Comment: Whereas natural immunity comes with next to no incidence risks for the vast majority of adults with no comorbidities; for children the risk is near zero, even for those with multiple comorbidities.
She also said medics had not seen any cases of VITT in the last four weeks, which she said was 'a tremendous relief'.
Their findings, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, showed the overall mortality rate was around 23 per cent.
The researchers evaluated 294 patients aged between 18 and 79. All the patients had received the first dose of AstraZeneca's vaccine.
They said treating VITT may involve administering immunoglobulins intravenously to increase platelet count, steroids to dampen the immune system and blood thinners to prevent further blood clots.
Comment: India and South American saw outbreaks of Black fungus disease that were probably linked to this high steroid use compromising people's immune system.
And treatments such as plasma exchange, which involves removing straw-coloured liquid known as plasma from the blood and replacing it with new plasma fluid, can dramatically increase survival chances for those with severe disease.
In a statement issued after the hearing, Shaw's family said: 'This is another difficult day in what has been a devastating time for us.
'The death of our beloved Lisa has left a terrible void in our family and in our lives.
'She truly was the most wonderful wife, mum, daughter, sister and friend.
'We have said all we want to say in public at this time and ask to be left alone to grieve and rebuild our lives in private. Thank you.'
Shaw, who was not known to have any underlying health problems, developed 'severe' headaches a week after having the jab and fell seriously ill a few days later, her relatives previously said.
Comment: These deaths are likely the canaries in the coal mine, because other harms brought about by the injections and the lockdowns are just beginning to be noticed: US infants struck by winter virus in summer after lockdowns disrupt immunity & transmission
Her relatives previously said: 'She was treated by the RVI's [Royal Victoria Infirmary] intensive care team for blood clots and bleeding in her head.
'Tragically she passed away, surrounded by her family, on Friday afternoon. We are devastated and there is a Lisa-shaped hole in our lives that can never be filled. We will love and miss her always.
'It's been a huge comfort to see how loved she was by everyone whose lives she touched, and we ask for privacy at this time to allow us to grieve as a family.'
The coroner said: 'On April 29 2021, she had a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and, following that, she developed a vaccine-induced thrombosis and thrombocytopenia — a rare and aggressive complication associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was the underlying cause of her death.'
The inquest heard Ms Shaw — a mother-of-one from Consett, County Durham — went to the University Hospital of North Durham on May 13 after complaining of a severe headache, including shooting pains across her forehead and behind her eyes.
The coroner said Ms Shaw had previously complained about pain all over her head.
After a CT scan revealed a venous sinus thrombosis, a decision was taken to transfer her to the Royal Victoria, the hearing was told.
Dr Christopher Johnson, a consultant in anaesthetics and intensive care at the hospital, told the inquest at Newcastle Coroner's Court, that Ms Shaw was initially treated with anti-coagulants but an operation was undertaken to relieve the pressure on her brain after bleeding was detected.
But Dr Johnson said the surgery could not help with the underlying cause of the haemorrhage and the risks were too great to try to remove the clot 'manually'.
The consultant said Ms Shaw's treatment was determined in consultation with a national panel of experts which convened daily.
'This was one of the first cases of this kind of vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis I had seen and had been seen nationally,' he said.
Asked whether his team were of the view that the 'underlying cause of the events that tragically affected Lisa was complications of the AstraZeneca vaccine', Dr Johnson said: 'We were, yes.'
Asked by the coroner if the team at the Royal Victoria had reviewed their care of Ms Shaw, the consultant said the treatments given and the sequences of treatments was now nationally recognised practice.
He added: 'I do not think there was anything anyone could have done differently. If we had the same presentation tomorrow, we would do the same.'
Researchers insist the link between blood clots and AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine is rare, with the side effect thought to affect just one in 50,000 under-50s who are given the British-made jab.
Of those, 23 per cent died because of vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis (VITT) — the name of the side effect.
Experts claimed it was deadlier than other similar clotting disorders.
Thrombocytopenia is a condition where the patient has a low count of cells that help the blood clot, known as platelets. Thrombosis occurs when blood clots block veins or arteries, and is a major cause of strokes and heart attacks.
No clots have been seen for over a month, academics at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust also revealed. But this is mainly because no-one is getting the first dose of the vaccine anymore.
The risk of developing VITT from the second jab — given eight to 12 weeks after the first — is significantly lower.
Comment: The injections are still in the trial phase so these claims are based on no facts at all.
For this reason, the researchers who investigated the link argued a third dose would probably carry an even smaller risk of blood clots.
Comment: The establishment is now pushing up to EIGHT or more 'boosters' - what exactly they're boosting is up for debate.
A study last month showed Pfizer's vaccine is just as likely to trigger blood clots as AstraZeneca's, prompting fury among UK Government officials.
Scientists compared rates of thrombosis among more than 1.3million recipients of either jab in Spain.
Both vaccines came with a tiny risk of causing blood clots, with scientists branding their safety profiles 'broadly similar'. Pfizer's jab may even be more likely to trigger the rare blood-clotting complication, the data suggested.
The findings go against an array of research saying the opposite, with health chiefs yet to uncover a link between Pfizer's vaccine and blood clots.
Comment: The research is actually being done real time, because, again, ALL of the injections are in use through emergency authorisation because they have not passed clinical trials.
Safety concerns over AstraZeneca's jab first emerged in January, and prompted EU nations to shun the British-made vaccine en masse.
Top scientists insisted the jab was safe and would save thousands of lives, leading to claims the bloc heavyweights were using the vaccine to play post-Brexit politics.
In light of the new findings, one UK Government official accused European leaders of having 'blood on their hands' for trashing the life-saving jab.
'As with any serious suspected adverse reaction, reports with a fatal outcome are fully evaluated by the MHRA, including an assessment of post-mortem details if available.
'Our detailed and rigorous review into reports of blood clots occurring together with thrombocytopenia is ongoing.'
Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines linked to very rare heart condition
British health chiefs have warned Pfizer and Moderna's coronavirus vaccines may cause heart damage.
Since the vaccine rollout has been expanded to children in countries including the US and Israel, there have been reports of an extremely rare reported cases of myocarditis and pericarditis.
Comment: Conneticut alone reported 18 cases in young people, and that was back in May 2021.
Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle, while pericarditis is when the protective layer around the heart gets inflamed.
There are no specific causes of the conditions but they are usually triggered by a virus.
The UK is expected to wait for more data from clinical trials and other countries immunising children before making a decision to offer all youngster the jab.
The US, Israel and France are already giving the vaccine to over-12s.
Earlier this month, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said the government had concerns about 'very rare' cases of heart inflammation in young people following the virus.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency insists the complication - inflammation of the heart muscle which can damage the organ over time - is still 'extremely rare' and 'typically mild'.
Data from the US — where cases of myocarditis have been spotted — suggests the complication is most common in boys and young men.
Comment: See also: The Inanity of RNA Vaccines For COVID-19
