At least 18 teens and young adults in Connecticut have shown symptoms of heart problems after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, acting health commissioner Dr. Deirdre Gifford said Monday.Gifford said. Four of those young residents were hospitalized at Yale New Haven Health and three at Connecticut Children's."All of the cases that were reported to us were hospitalized, the vast majority for a couple of days," Gifford said at the governor's regular Monday COVID-19 news conference.The other 17 have been sent home and they're doing fine."The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is investigating after a small number of teens and young adults reported having heart problems after being vaccinated for COVID-19.after a "relatively few" cases ofsurfaced.White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday during a press briefing that President Joe Biden has been informed of the reported cases and that, that these are limited cases, and that, obviously, the risks of contracting COVID are certainly significant even for people of that age," Psaki said.Health officials say the reported cases appear to be mild andThe CDC has yet to determine if the vaccines were the cause of the reported heart condition."What's important to know and to recognize is that the rates that we're seeing of myocarditis are no higher than what we would experience normally," Dr. Ted O'Connell told NBC San Diego. "So, we don't know if it's associated with the vaccine or not."In mild cases of myocarditis, common sIn more serious cases, symptoms can includeMedical experts at Mayo Clinic say myocarditisWhen children develop myocarditis, some signs and symptoms can include fever, fainting, difficulty in breathing, rapid breathing, and rapid or abnormal heart rhythms.Health experts urge both children and adults who may be experiencing any of these symptoms to immediately seek medical attention.In many cases of myocarditis, the inflamed heart condition can improve on its own.Mayo Clinic doctors say treatment focuses on the cause of the condition and symptoms, such as heart failure and shortness of breath.Doctors recommend getting a lot of rest and taking medication to help fight off the infection. Experts say that although antiviral medications are available, they are not proven effective in treatment for most cases of the heart condition.