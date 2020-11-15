© REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri/File Photo



The new coronavirus was circulating in Italy since September 2019, a study by the National Cancer Institute (INT) of the Italian city of Milan shows, signaling that COVID-19 might have spread beyond China earlier than previously thought.The World Health Organization has said the new coronavirus and COVID-19, the respiratory disease it causes, were unknown before the outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, in central China, in December.But the Italian researchers' findings, published by the INT's scientific magazine Tumori Journal, show thatA further specific SARS-CoV-2 antibodies test was carried out by the University of Siena for the same research titled "Unexpected detection of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the pre-pandemic period in Italy".It showed that, Giovanni Apolone, a co-author of the study, told Reuters."This is the main finding:," Apolone said."It means that the newnot because it is disappearing but only to surge again," he added.in a sign that the new coronavirus might have circulated earlier than previously thought.