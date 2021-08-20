© AP



The European Union's foreign policy chief on Thursday called the fall of Afghanistan's capital and the resurgence of the Taliban "a catastrophe" and "nightmare" that laid bare a failure of intelligence and trans-Atlantic cooperation."Twenty years on, you can say that we may have succeeded in the first tack of our mission, but failed in the second," the Spanish politician said as EU lawmakers heaped on criticism of the West's lack of commitment to Afghanistan.He said a talk with ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, already foretold trouble was up."He was very bitter. And he was really worried about the possibility of keeping the country (safe from) the Taliban offensive," Borrell said.A major strategic task lies ahead, he said.Borrell said 106 staff members of EU delegations and their families had safely left Afghanistan and landed in Madrid, while at least 300 remain behind."There are still 300 more Afghani staff of European Union delegations blocked on the streets of Kabul trying to reach the airport and trying to have a seat on some of the European Union member state flights," Borrell said."These people have loyally promoted and defended the union interests and values in Afghanistan over many years," he said, adding that it was the EU's "moral duty to protect them and to have to save as many people as possible."