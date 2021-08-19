biden and kamala
Kamala Harris has been eerily quiet over the last week, as her and Joe Biden seem to be in the middle of a White House shade war. Indeed, Harris hasn't been seen publicly in six days after she refused to join Biden for his Afghanistan press conference on Monday.

As reported by theDaily Mail, rather than standing in her usual spot behind Biden's right shoulder, she watched the speech from the "green room."


The shady move came as a shock after she hailed being the "last person in the room" when Biden announced his decision to withdraw troops last April.


Harris also still plans to take her second foreign trip to Singapore and Vietnam Friday despite the ongoing chaos in Afghanistan. The trip won't be postponed because the administration is still committed to "advancing our strategic interest in other regions on other issues."

Harris held her last public event on August 12 when she met with CEOs to discuss the care economy. She refused to hold a press conference on the 16th, saying she was more focused on Haiti.