Kamala Harris has been eerily quiet over the last week, as her and Joe Biden seem to be in the middle of a White House shade war. Indeed, Harris hasn't been seen publicly in six days after she refused to join Biden for his Afghanistan press conference on Monday.The shady move came as a shock after she hailed being the "last person in the room" when Biden announced his decision to withdraw troops last April.Harris also still plans to take her second foreign trip to Singapore and Vietnam Friday despite the ongoing chaos in Afghanistan. The trip won't be postponed because the administration is still committed to "advancing our strategic interest in other regions on other issues."