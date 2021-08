© Starmer



UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer argued in Parliament on Wednesday that the invasion of Afghanistan "brought stability" to the region and reduced the threat of terrorism in the West - days after the Taliban took over Kabul.During a House of Commons debate over the withdrawal of US and UK troops from Afghanistan this week, which led to the Taliban quickly taking over the country, Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared that the UK would "judge" the new "regime on the choices it makes and by its actions rather than its words."Starmer, meanwhile, condemned the "disastrous week" and "staggering complacency from our government about the Taliban threat," before attempting to argue that the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan following the 9/11 attacks was meaningful and worthwhile.Telling British soldiers and their families that "your sacrifice was not in vain," Starmer said the invasion "brought stability, reduced the terrorist threat and enabled progress.""We are all proud of what you did," the Labour Party leader continued, acknowledging thatbefore adding, "Your sacrifice deserves better than this and so do the Afghan people."In recent days, news outlets and analysts have identified the Taliban as the greatest beneficiary of the money spent by the US on Afghanistan, noting thatby departing troops.The vast majority of British combat troops left Afghanistan in 2014 but 750 remained to maintain a presence in the country.following the 9/11 attacks and the UK was soon involved in the allied US campaign,