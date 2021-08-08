The latest poll shows that 34% of voters now approve of the job he is doing as prime minister, while 49% disapprove - up two points on the previous poll. When rounding was taken into account, the overall approval rating amounted to -16.
Comment: It's a fairly damning sign that more people disapprove of the ruling government than approve; which also is a reason for some hope because, at the very least, the propaganda and behavioural manipulations aren't working as well as establishment needs them to.
However, the poll suggests that bad news for Johnson does not necessarily lead to good news for Labour. Keir Starmer's approval rating is also down, with a net score of -11. It fell from -6 two weeks ago. 28% approve of the job he is doing, while 39% disapprove. It is his worst score since Opinium started tracking him in this way.
Comment: It gets worse (for the fearmongers), because the majority of people view neither of these offerings as worthy of running the country. It's to be expected with Labour's Starmer considering his thinly concealed disdain for authentic Labour issues and how he lost 120,000 Party members following the usurpation of Jeremy Corbyn.
Overall, the Tories now lead by seven points, meaning their lead is largely unchanged from the eight-point lead a fortnight ago. The Conservatives are now on 42%, with Labour on 35%, the Lib Dems on 7% and the Greens on 5%.
Approval for the government's handling of the Covid crisis has improved from -16% two weeks ago to -9%. This week, 37% approve of the government's handling of coronavirus, up five points on a fortnight ago, while 46% disapprove.
Adam Drummond, head of political polling at Opinium, said: "It's only after rounding, but our latest poll shows Boris Johnson with his lowest approval rating of any of the 53 times we have asked the question since he became prime minister. While the so-called "vaccine bounce" he has been enjoying in recent months may be over, the Conservatives still enjoy a comfortable seven-point lead in the polls - partly off the back of Starmer's similarly poor ratings.
Comment: This may be partly because some of those who suffered the experimental injections are realising that their promised freedoms are worryingly slow to materialise; that the injections aren't quite as effective, or safe, as they were sold; but also that their family, friends, and even their children, are now being targeted for mandatory injections and that everyone will be subject to a society splitting Covid ID.
"But even as his ratings do drop, the prime minister should never be written off. He has bounced back from poor polling numbers before, and he may be able to do so again."
Opinium polled 2,000 adults online from 5-6 August.
Comment: Favourable polling figures for a great many polticians across Europe have been plummeting for years now, because deteriorating living standards mean that people can no longer ignore the brazen hypocrisy of those in power nor can they turn a blind eye to the havoc they are wreaking on the society that voters want to raise families in. And, with the recent ramming through of emergency laws and looming threats of further power grabs, it's possible that some significant pushback will occur, and this is reflected in the figures detailed above, but the establishment don't seem to realise, or don't care, that they're backing demoralised, but not yet sufficiently deadened, people into a corner: