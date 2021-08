© AFP / STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN



Top court rules pass complies with French constitution

Restaurant owners resist 'checking' clients

Protesters took to the streets across France on Saturday for a fourth consecutive weekend to demonstrate against a new health pass needed to enter a cafe or travel on an inter-city train, two days before the new rules come into force.The new rules championed by French President Emmanuel Macron, hopes the new rules will encourage all French to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and defeat the virus and its fast-spreading Delta variant.But opponents, who have turned out en masse in the streets in the past weeks, argue thatTwo days before the new pass comes into effect, protests have been planned in a number of cities,In one of several protests planned in the Paris area alone, hundreds began gathering at Pont de Neuilly metro station for a march to the city centre, chanting "Freedom!" and "No to the health pass".Wearing a mask, Alexandre Fourez, 34, said approved the pass , calling it a "balanced trade-off" between public health concerns and personal freedom., and to people who can prove they have tested negative for the virus.Critics accuse Macron of running a health "dictatorship" by forcing people to get vaccinated against their will. They sayThe key debate around the health pass has been the power of the state, explained Andrew Smith, a senior lecturer at the University of Chichester, in an interview with FRANCE 24. Following the Constitutional Court ruling, Smith noted that,The biggest change concernswhich will now have to turn away patrons who fail to produce the health pass., checking each client for a pass.Visitors to someLast week, the French interior ministry estimated that 204,000 people had participated in the nationwide demonstrations.The same turnout is expected at Saturday's protests, a police source told AFP.