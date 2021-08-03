O:H header
We're finally seeing some tangible pushback from the public at large about the draconian clamp-down on civil rights and freedoms! On July 24, around the world hundreds of thousands of people were on the streets for the 'World Wide Rally for Freedom,' as people fed up with the totalitarian measures enacted by the elites on the populace made their voices heard.

Outside of this one day, there have been numerous additional protests popping up allover the world. Could this finally be the people power we've been waiting for, or is it only going to cement the resolve of the powers that be and lead to even more overt clampdowns on human rights?

Tune in to this episode of Objective:Health as we talk about protests around the world - the People have spoken!


Running Time: 00:33:58

Download: MP3 — 31.1 MB