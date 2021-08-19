© Sky News screenshot



"It may be that this Taliban is a different Taliban to the one that people remember from the 1990s. We may well discover, if we give them the space, that this Taliban is of course more reasonable but what we absolutely have to remember is that they are not a homogenous organisation - the Taliban is a group of disparate tribal figures that come from all over rural Afghanistan."

The Taliban want an Afghanistan that is "inclusive" for all, the head of the British army has claimed.made the comment after the militant group promised to respect women's rights under its rule. However, the Taliban's charm offensive appears to be at odds with reports on the ground, which suggest some women have been beaten by Taliban fighters who disapproved of the clothes they were wearing.Speaking to Sky News on Wednesday, General Carter suggested, despite evidence to the contrary, that the Taliban wanted an "inclusive" Afghanistan. He added that "you have to be very careful using the word enemy" when referring to the group.He also told the BBC Radio 4's Today programme that thein reference to a time when women's lives in Afghanistan were heavily restricted, he said:His view is not shared by some army veterans.The former senior NATO adviser told Sky News that the new regime needed international recognition, which it is seeking to court through "smooth words".Since the Taliban captured Kabul on Sunday,But despite talk of moderation, there is still a deep sense of trepidation among Afghans, particularly women. Such fear will not be eased by reports of people being rounded up at night by the Taliban.