Mark Dice is at it again.The heavily censored YouTube creator is notorious for his on-the-street style interviews where he asks random people questions about relevant political issues.In his most recent social experiment, he hit the streets of California toThe fake petition he was asking people to sign was titled "Arrest Non-Vaxers." Unsurprisingly, only one who signed can be seen reading the headline, and she put her name on it anyways.In one exchange Dice explains to a woman that if people don't want to get vaccinated "we can put them into jail to make them think about why it is they are refusing." She happily signs and saysOne woman even exclaims "Good! Yay!" When Dice says that "we will take care of" Americans who refuse to get the jab.Watch the whole video here:Right now, vaccine passports and new rounds of authoritarian lockdowns are being put in place by power hungry governments around the world.It's shocking to see so many Americans who are willing to throw away the freedoms this country was founded on.Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.I agree with the guy at the end,