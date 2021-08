Jack Posobiec is the Senior Editor of Human Events. He is a veteran intel officer who focused on China. Prior to joining Human Events he was a Washington DC bureau correspondent for OAN.

According to leaked slides, the Delta variant is more transmissible than Ebola, Smallpox and the 1918 Spanish Flu - thus, the CDC is calling for universal masking, vaccine mandates and more mitigation strategies.The slides suggest that the next steps for the CDC are to "acknowledge the war has changed, improve [the] public's understanding of breakthrough infections, [and] improve communications around individual risk among [the] vaccinated."Additionally, "consider vaccine mandates for HCP to protect vulnerable populations, universal masking for source control and prevention, [and] reconsider other community mitigation strategies."View the presentation here