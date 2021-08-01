The slides suggest that the next steps for the CDC are to "acknowledge the war has changed, improve [the] public's understanding of breakthrough infections, [and] improve communications around individual risk among [the] vaccinated."
Additionally, "consider vaccine mandates for HCP to protect vulnerable populations, universal masking for source control and prevention, [and] reconsider other community mitigation strategies."
Jack Posobiec is the Senior Editor of Human Events. He is a veteran intel officer who focused on China. Prior to joining Human Events he was a Washington DC bureau correspondent for OAN.
Comment: Notice the CDC's sleight of hand. "More transmissible" does NOT equate to "more lethal". The CDC is playing the numbers game again, just as it did with death rates. Anyone who 'died with Covid' was equated statistically as having 'died FROM Covid.' Thus was the panic born. They're trying the same trick again with the added threat of covid passports, but it may not work as well as they hope.