Society's Child
NYC's de Blasio mandates proof of vaccination for many indoor settings
New York Post
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 16:21 UTC
"It's time for people to see vaccination as necessary to living a good and full and healthy life," de Blasio said during his daily press briefing.
"This is crucial, because we know that this will encourage a lot more vaccination."
The program, which de Blasio dubbed the "Key to NYC Pass," makes New York the first major US city to create such a mandate, and marks a significant escalation of the city's efforts to curb the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant. The initiative will launch on Aug. 16, the mayor said.
"It will require vaccination for workers and customers in indoor dining, in indoor fitness facilities, indoor entertainment facilities," he said from City Hall. "The only way to patronize these businesses indoors is if you're vaccinated."
"If you want to participate in society fully, you've got to get vaccinated," de Blasio added.
Enforcement will begin on Sept. 13, following a public service announcement campaign, de Blasio said. Entry will be denied to anyone without a shot.
"If we're going to stop the Delta variant, the time is now," said the mayor. "This is going to make clear, you want to enjoy everything great in this summer of New York City? Go get vaccinated."
De Blasio said City Hall is finalizing the regulations, including if children younger than 12 years old with vaccinated parents will be allowed to dine indoors. Additionally, the mayor said the city is examining expanding the vaccine proof requirement to other indoor activities, such as shopping.
The specifics of the new policy will be finalized by the week of Aug. 16, de Blasio said.
New Yorkers will be required to show either the state' "Excelsior Pass," the city's new vaccine pass or Center for Disease Control's paper vaccine card, as proof of vaccination, according to the mayor.
The Excelsior Pass app provides digital proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results.SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Unlike the newly released rules for city workers, those who are unvaccinated will not have an option to receive a COVID-19 test, de Blasio said. The restrictions will not apply to outdoor dining.
State Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-Queens) said he supports the policy.
"Only government can make a difference here," he said during the virtual press briefing. "If we do not take a strong stand and say 'you have the right to your body, of course; but you do not have to kill other people."
"A strong stance needs to be taken," the lawmaker added. "It will be controversial, but your stance — when we look back in history on this one, this will be a defining moment in your government."
Tren'ness Woods-Black — granddaughter of Sylvia Woods, founder of the later Sylvia's in Harlem — said the vaccine requirement is a necessary measure to keep neighborhood residents who have not yet received a shot healthy.
"The real case is that COVID is killing us," she said. "We are being hit — especially in Harlem and other black and brown communities especially hard — because lots of folks are not getting the vaccination."
The major announcement comes after de Blasio has in recent days repeatedly floated the possibility of ramping up restrictions and vaccine requirements. He mandated in late July that all public health system employees get their shots or receive a weekly coronavirus test — and then expanded the requirement to the entire city workforce.
"We've got to shake people at this point and say, 'Come on now.' We tried voluntary. We could not have been more kind and compassionate. Free testing, everywhere you turn, incentives, friendly, warm embrace. The voluntary phase is over," de Blasio said on MSNBC last week. "It's time for mandates, because it's the only way to protect our people."
During an appearance on CNN, the mayor left the door open to soon imposing vaccination requirements to enter city bars and restaurants.
"Given everything we're learning, all options are on the table," he said Friday. "I keep saying we're climbing the ladder in terms of more and more mandates."
And on Monday, the mayor hinted at the Big Apple moving toward a "reality" in which those who do not get vaccinated are barred from certain settings.
"More and more, there's going to be a reality where, if you're vaccinated, a world of opportunity opens up to you. If you're not vaccinated, there's going to be more and more things you can't do," de Blasio said during his virtual press briefing, when he announced that the city will only hire vaccinated workers and advised all New Yorkers to wear masks in indoor, public settings.
"I say that to say, go get vaccinated, so you can fully participate in the life of this city, because that's where things are going."
Comment: This followed up an earlier "recommendation" that vaccinated New Yorkers resume wearing masks indoors. NY1 reported: The squeeze is spreading to the corporate world.
From Reuters: Disney's adoption of the "guidelines" are mystifying. Anyone with two neurons firing would understand that between staffing problems due to vaccine side effects, and the loss of visitors who will bridle at the restrictions being applied to their children, they may be setting up a massive losing situation: Still the brave fight back: Well said, Mr. Rossman!