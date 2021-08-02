By accepting Lockdowns (the quarantining of millions of *healthy* people) as a rational response to a virus with a 99.98% survival rate, millions ceded control of their daily lives to Technocrats to decide what they do, where they do it, and who they are allowed to do it with.



By accepting Masks as a reasonable response to a virus with a 99.98% survival rate, millions ceded control of the centre of their identity - the Image of God on display to others - to Technocrats to tell them when and where they can be seen.



By accepting the reckless injection of an experimental product to whole populations as a reasonable response to a virus with a 99.98% survival rate, millions ceded control of their body to Technocrats to decide their medical future.

'UN Agenda 21 is the action plan implemented worldwide to inventory and control all land, all water, all minerals, all plants, all animals, all construction, all means of production, all energy, all education, all information, and all human beings in the world.'

'So have no fear of them, for nothing is covered that will not be revealed, or hidden that will not be known... And do not fear those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Rather fear him who can destroy both soul and body in hell.' (Matthew 10:26).

'And he said to me, "It is done! I am the Alpha and the Omega, the beginning and the end. To the thirsty I will give from the spring of the water of life without payment. The one who conquers will have this heritage, and I will be his God and he will be my son."' (Revelation 21:6-7).

We are now a year-and-a-half into what may well be the most insidious agenda ever in human history. It is no exaggeration to say thatLet's rid ourselves of the idea that any of what has happened over the last 18 months has been about a public health issue.In 1967/8, when a virus with a similar Infection Fatality Rate hit the world, people knew there was a bad flu about, but that was that. Yet through the absurd idea that our virus has some magical properties which means it can be transmitted by those who have no symptoms,from a virus with a 99.98% survival rate.But what about the deaths? The first thing to say is that all-cause mortality in most countries was not out of the ordinary last year. In England, age standardised, all-cause mortality factoring in population growth was. As for the deaths from/with Covid-19, not only was the way these were counted utterly misleading, something far more sinister occurred.Suppression of treatments and allocation of entirely the wrong medication are why the official Covid death numbers are so high.But why the Lockdowns, the Masks and all the other ludicrous panoply of frankly absurd, grotesque interventions? To control and prep you for the main events, which were the "vaccines" followed by the "vaccine passports".Or rather it would be a stupid idea if the point was to overcome an apparent virus that is potentially deadly to 0.2%, especially when there are already cheap, safe, effective treatments available, capable of preventing 85% of such deaths. It is not, however, a stupid idea if you happen to be part of the Global Elite whose plan from the very start of the crisis involved giving every single person on planet earth a jab.But why would such people want to jab the entire world? For the same reason that they wanted the whole world to stay home, wear masks, and accept a bunch of other self-evidently ludicrous restrictions:. At every step of the way, through fear, manipulation and outright lies, they have led people to cede control of their lives to a Technocratic Elite, who have effectively carried out a global coup d'etat.In short, millions have been duped into ceding control of their daily life, their visible identity, and their bodily integrity to the Technocratic Elite. And in ceding control,These will allow the Technocracy the means to "wire us" to the Biosecurity State, where our movements, choices and entire lifestyles can be tracked and traced, and our "freedom" contingent on good behaviour. Except of course it won't be freedom at all, but rather the illusion of freedom where — having given up our God-given rights as free men — we will be handed little titbits presented as freedom in the global hellhole they are building. Your money and resources will be controlled. Your movements will be monitored. Your choices will be scrutinised. Be a good boy, and they'll toss you a bone. Step out of line, and your social credits will diminish. Like living inside some hideous computer game where you get points and punishments, and where the next level always turns out to be harder than the previous one.Why are they doing this?As Rosa Koire commented:We must oppose it, but how? Well, there is one thing they can never own or control — not even with all their vast resources. That thing is the human soul, which makes it the chief weapon we possess in the fight against these monsters.and provided we're not into selling our souls to the Devil, they never will. And history teaches us that whilst even a few human souls remain unflinching in the face of evil, there is hope. As Jesus exhorts us:The hour is late, the trap is set and so let us do battle. To my fellow Christians who still haven't grasped anything of the nature of what is happening,(Hebrews 5:14). Now is the time to do so. To those who are not Christians but who have grasped something of the nature of what's going on, know that there is no earthly solution because this is not just an earthly battle. It is a cosmic one. You need to get right with God by confessing your sins and receiving his full and free forgiveness. Then together we can all work in His strength and His power to do battle against the evil people who are destroying the lives of billions. For the victory does not belong to them: