"There were no accidents on offshore platforms and industrial facilities under the direct control of SOCAR, and work continues normally. If there is additional information, we will inform the public", the company stated.

While the official cause of the explosion remains to be determined, Azerbaijan's Ecology Ministry said that the blast may have been caused by a volcanic eruption.A massive explosion was spotted in the Caspian Sea on Sunday, with some reports initially suggesting that it could have been connected with a nearby coastal oil platform.This, however, was later debunked byThe videos shared online show a large blast in the sea , with flames and smoke rising up from the waters. Some clips were filmed from the coastline, while others appear to have been filmed from an oil vessel.One reporter shared several photos of the explosion.