On February 22, 2018, the volcano, located in Taman, in Krasnodar Territory of Russia, erupted,and cracking down the Earth across- in this remote area of Russia. Taman is indeed mainly visited for its miracle mud. The most popular volcano in Taman is "Hephaestus" - also known as Rotten Mountain and situated near Temryuk.The volcano "Hephaestus" is huge. It is not only the volcano itself, but also comprises more than hundred hills and craters of various sizes around and also a small lake, where you can swim just after taking your mud bath.