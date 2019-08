© Emanuele Lodolo



When the rocky mound lurched onto his computer screen aboard the R/V OGS Explora, geophysicist Emanuele Lodolo couldn't believe his eyes."We were quite surprised about this, because we were really very close to the coast," says Lodolo, a researcher at Italy's National Institute of Oceanography and Experimental Geophysics.The edifice, named Actea, is one of six volcanoes recently discovered while scientists were mapping the underwater landscape of the Sicilian Channel, a heavily trafficked waterway off the southwest coast of the island. While Actea is the closest to shore, the structures were all found in the northwest side of the channel, within 14 miles of land, researchers report in the journal Marine Geology.The volcanoes are not especially tall, comparatively speaking,Eruptions from submarine volcanoes can pose hazards to both passing boats and populations nearby. Lodolo cautions that more study is needed to better understand potential risks from the newfound structures, and other geologists agree that any hazards are likely minimal. But the revelation that six volcanoes are lurking under a region regularly crisscrossed by maritime traffic underscores the importance of fully exploring what lies beneath the waves."Sometimes when you're looking at an area that's relatively undiscovered, you don't even know what you might find," says Western Washington University's Jackie Caplan-Auerbach , who studies submarine volcanoes. "There are great mysteries in the ocean waiting to be discovered."The presence of six more volcanoes around Italy is perhaps not all that surprising, since these fiery features dot the landscape. The word "volcano" can trace its roots back to the simmering island of Vulcano north of Sicily, a spot where the Roman god of fire, Vulcan, supposedly foraged weapons. tectonic plates — fragments of Earth's crust and upper mantle that are engaged in a game of geologic bumper cars. In places where the plates collide, one often dives beneath another, forming what's known as a subduction zone.But in Italy, the situation is particularly complex"Things are quite weird," volcanologist Boris Behncke of Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology says via Twitter direct message.In all, the shifting surface is squishing and pulling the region in a myriad of ways, sparking the rise of volcanoes both on and offshore. WhileThe newfound structures sit closer to shore than these previously known underwater volcanoes, among a series of north-south oriented faults that the researchers believe acted as conduits for rising magma. Over the course of two research cruises in August 2017 and February 2018, the team studied these structures in exquisite detail. First, they charted their varied surfaces, creating 3D maps of the submarine topography — craters, lava flows, landslide scars, and all.Next, they used magnetic analysis to confirm that the structures are actually volcanoes and not just submarine hillsides. Igneous rocks, which are formed from the crystallization of lava or magma, contain a fair amount of magnetic minerals. As the rocks cool, the magnetic minerals act like tiny compass needles, encoding the orientation of Earth's magnetic field , Caplan-Auerbach explains."They kind of all bow down to magnetic north, and then they freeze in place," she says.That means a sheet or mound of volcanic rock, in which all these tiny compasses align, would have a strong magnetic anomaly — and that's just what the team saw when scanning the lobes.The scientists also mapped out the shallow subsurface in high-resolution seismic profiles by emitting pings of sound at a frequency that can penetrate the seafloor and will then bounce back, revealing different layers of sediment and rock. Lodolo compares the system to taking an x-ray of Earth, allowing them to tease apart the delicate subsurface structures.From these analyses, the team deduced that"An area will just pop off once in a while and form a volcano," explains Bill Chadwick , a geologist specializing on seafloor processes at the NOAA Pacific Marine Environmental Laboratory.Without chemical analysis of the bubbles, however, it's tough to pinpoint their source, cautions Caplan-Auerbach. It's possible they could be the result of biogenic activity releasing methane gas, butIf the latter is confirmed, "that means that they're not stone-cold dead," Chadwick says, although such activity is not evidence of pending eruption, but rather signals the presence of hot rocks lingering deep below the structures.Lodolo and his team next hope to study the gas being emitted from these systems to get a better grasp on their source. They also plan to study the chemistry of the rocks to learn more about the timing of past eruptions and the evolution of these volcanoes. After all, further analyzing the structures could yield clues to how volcanism occurs both in Sicily and perhaps other regions around the world."Examining interactions between all these processes puts another piece in the puzzle that is the planet," Caplan-Auerbach says. "And the more pieces we get, the clearer the picture."