© Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Azerbaijan Republic

Bad weather of biblical proportions struck the Azerbaijani capital of Baku on Sunday as heavy rains flooded the city center while a mud volcano violently erupted on its outskirts, producing a pillar of fire and smoke.Baku's mud volcano Othman-Bozdag on Sunday sent flames and smoke as high as 200-300 meters in two consecutive bursts. A statement by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said, the ministry warned. Luckily, no settlements are located in the immediate vicinity of the volcano.The ominous sight came as torrential rain struck Baku in the early morning., social media images and local media reports showed.Mud or sedimentary volcanoes are smaller than regular volcanoes and are often associated with oil fields. Oil-rich Azerbaijan is home to approximately 400 of the world's estimated 1000 mud volcanoes, with most located along its eastern coast. Othman-Bozdag, which is known as the second largest mud volcano in the world last erupted on February 6, 2017.