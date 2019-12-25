arboletes mud volcano
On December 19, 2019, unusual activity was recorded at Arboletes mud volcano in Colombia. Some powerful degassing occurred in the middle of the crater sending bubbles of gas to the surface.

I don't know if such powerful bubbling is only a sign of an imminent eruption of it is an explosion itself:

In any cases, I wouldn't like living in one of those 'houses' in the vicinity of that Colombian mud volcano.

According to experts, this phenomenon is normal and occurs once a month, or every two to three months - they actually don't know.

The mud volcano is located in the Santa Fe de la Plata corregimiento and has had eruptions in 2006 and 2010.

The volcano forms a dome of 600 meters in diameter for a height of 8-10 meters, with two summit mouths, with respective dimensions of 50-60 meters and 3 meters in diameter. It's a very well-known tourist destination for the medicinal benefits of its mud, which allows people to float and swim on the surface. Continue reading Strange Sounds or visit Steve Quayle.