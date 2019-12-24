Vancouver island quakes
While the region northwest of Vancouver Island's northern end experiences frequent seismic activity, it has been particularly active today.

A series of four offshore earthquakes took place this morning, ranging from 5.1- and increasing in intensity to two 6.0-magnitude quakes.

A fifth earthquake has also recently hit at 3:38 p.m.

Earthquakes Canada measured it as a 4.8-magnitude quake while the U.S. Geological Survey initially reported it as 4.9-magnitude temblor before before reassessing it as 4.7-magnitude.

According to Earthquakes Canada, it struck at a depth of five kilometres (three miles) and the epicentre was located 168 kilometres (104 miles) west of Port Hardy, 336 kilometres (209 miles) west of Campbell River, and 508 kilometres (316 miles) northwest of Vancouver.

Like the other quakes, there aren't any reports of damage and none are expected, and there also isn't a tsunami threat from this event.

Meanwhile also this afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey reported that a 4.6-magnitude quake struck at 2:52 p.m. in the Gulf of Alaska region.

The epicentre, at a depth of 10 kilometres (six miles), was located 121 kilometres (75 miles) south of Kodiak Station, Alaska, and 609 kilometres (379 miles) south of Anchorage, Alaska.