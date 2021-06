© AP



The partially collapsed Florida condo building, which has left at least four dead and 159 people missing, was flagged as having "major structural damage" in 2018, according to reports.of Champlain Towers South condo,Morabito said in his "Structural Field Survey Report," which was produced for the Condominium Association.Officials in Surfside, Fla., released the report late Friday.It is still unclear whether the issues flagged by Morabito were addressed by the Condominium Association when the report was published.