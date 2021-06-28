Society's Child
Collapsed Florida building flagged for 'major structural damage' in 2018 - 4 people dead, 159 missing UPDATES
New York Post
Sat, 26 Jun 2021 07:45 UTC
A lack of proper drainage on the pool deck of Champlain Towers South condo, which sits above the building's parking garage, was the source of the "main issue," wrote engineer Frank Morabito, according to the Miami Herald.
Years of standing water had seriously damaged the concrete structural slabs below the deck, a problem Morabito warned would be "extremely expensive" to fix.
"Failure to replace waterproofing in the near future will cause the extent of the concrete deterioration to expand exponentially," Morabito said in his "Structural Field Survey Report," which was produced for the Condominium Association.
Officials in Surfside, Fla., released the report late Friday.
It is still unclear whether the issues flagged by Morabito were addressed by the Condominium Association when the report was published.
A fifth body was pulled from the rubble of the partially collapsed condo in Surfside, Florida, Saturday — as officials hold out hope that survivors can still be rescued from the debris nearly three days after the disaster.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the new death toll during an evening news briefing, adding that rescue crews had also found other unspecified human remains during their day's search.
Authorities also identified the bodies of three of the victims using DNA testing, dropping the number of unaccounted for down to 156. Their identities are not being released to protect the privacy of their families, Levine Cava said.
Crews continued to work around the clock scouring for survivors, using canines and sonar tech to sweep the debris pile.
...
Officials said the remains they find are being sent to the Miami-Dade medical examiner. Authorities are also collecting DNA samples from family members to help identify them.
The first victim of the collapse was identified on Friday as 54-year-old Stacie Fang, according to the Miami-Dade medical examiner.
...
Although more than 48 hours had passed since the last survivor was pulled from the rubble, officials remained hopeful Saturday evening.
"We're going to continue searching, hopefully with a positive outcome," Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said.
Owners of units in a Florida oceanfront condo building that collapsed with deadly consequences were just days away from a deadline to start making steep payments toward more than $9 million in major repairs that had been recommended nearly three years earlier.
That cost estimate, from the Morabito Consultants engineering firm in 2018, meant owners at Champlain Towers South were facing payments of anywhere from $80,000 for a one-bedroom unit to $330,000 or so for a penthouse, to be paid all at once or in installments. Their first deadline was July 1.
...
An itemized bill sent by the condo board in April to owners of the building's 136 units showed that much of the planned work was in the pool area and the façade. Installing new pavers and waterproofing the pool deck and building entrance would cost $1.8 million, with another $1 million going to "structural repairs" and "planter landscaping," according to a condo board email obtained by The Associated Press. A line item of "miscellaneous repairs" that included work on the garage was estimated to cost $280,000.
Total costs assessed, including many items that appeared to be for aesthetic purpose: $15 million.
Engineers and construction experts say the Morabito documents that focused just on the structural work make clear there were several major repairs that needed to be done as soon as possible. Other than some roof repairs, that work had not begun, officials said.
The cost estimate emailed by Morabito Consultants to Surfside officials was among a series of documents released as rescue efforts continued at the site of the collapsed building, where more than 150 people remained unaccounted for. At least nine people were killed in the collapse, authorities said Sunday.
Another 2018 Morabito report submitted to the city said waterproofing under the pool deck had failed and had been improperly laid flat instead of sloped, preventing water from draining off.
"The failed waterproofing is causing major structural damage to the concrete structural slab below these areas. Failure to replace the waterproofing in the near future will cause the extent of the concrete deterioration to expand exponentially," the report said.
The firm recommended that the damaged slabs be replaced in what would be a major repair.
That came as news to Susana Alvarez, who lived on the 10th floor of the doomed tower and said a Surfside official assured residents in a 2018 meeting that there was no danger. It wasn't clear who that official was.
"The Town of Surfside told us the building was not in bad shape. That is what they said," Alvarez said on National Public Radio's Weekend Edition program. "No one ever told us that building was in such bad shape."
A daughter of Claudio Bonnefoy, a resident from Chile who is missing, said it appears that someone ignored key signals the building was in danger.
"This is starting to make me angry because reports from years ago reporting serious structural damage to the building are little by little being known," said the daughter, Pascale Bonnefoy. "It seems this was predictable because the technicians alerted (others about it) and nobody did anything."
The Morabito firm said in a statement that it was hired in June 2020 by Champlain Towers South to begin the 40-year recertification process required of all buildings in Miami-Dade County that reach that age. The Champlain building was constructed in 1981.
"At the time of the building collapse, roof repairs were under way, but concrete restoration had not yet begun," the statement said.
...
A new batch of emails from building officials and condo board members that were made public Sunday has added to the mystery.
In one email, a Surfside official praised the building's board for plans to start the 40-year recertification process early after attending a November 2018 meeting.
"This particular building is not due to begin their forty year until 2021 but they have decided to start the process early which I wholeheartedly endorse and wish that this trend would catch on with other properties," said Surfside Building Official Ross Prieto.
A few months later, a board member wrote to Prieto that workers next door were digging "too close to our property, and we have concerns regarding the structure of our building."
Prieto wrote back to monitor a nearby fence, the building's pool and adjacent areas for damage.
Surfside has hired Allyn Kilsheimer of KCE Structural Engineers to consult on the Champlain Towers disaster. Surfside officials say Kilsheimer has worked on numerous such cases, including the World Trade Center after the 9/11 attacks and the collapse of a pedestrian bridge at Florida International University.
Stephanie Walkup, an engineering professor at Villanova University, said it will take time to pinpoint the cause — or series of causes — that brought down Champlain Towers South.
"The ultimate cause of the collapse may have been related to design error, construction error, deterioration or other event," Walkup said in an email.
"We all want answers and engineers will want to learn from this collapse as we have others, but we want to make sure we have the right ones," she added.
Reader Comments
As re the whole McAfee thing, I grant that post might have been created post hoc for distractionary purposes but I have no idea about any relationship between him and that building other than that peculiar claim. Maybe the best 'deadman's switch that he had was to kill himself AND set this up.
I'm pretty confident about this: I long long ago concluded that WTC-7 was NOT what was claimed and I'm over 95% confident on that. In contrast/comparison, I'm pretty damn certain that I'm never going to breach a 66% confidence level in what happened here.
Other factors: Both pro and con etc.
WHERE are all the dead people? 150 missing and only FOUR dead?
Where is the connection between M and this place OTHER than the timing and the 'claims'?
But, WHERE are all the surveillance videos that should have already flooded the internet, and if, as is likely, why, did the pigs go around to gather them which is my STRONG theory that I've not seen mentioned by any other than myself.
Others exist. I'm left with confidence in my conclusion that the more I learn about this event, the less I know.
Sounds like another back-door deal to me. Like, dealing with the structural problems of the twin towers was too expensive. So lets just blow the things, blame terrorists, and cover up analyzing the remains.,
The pool is in the bottom left corner of the header image of this article, where the palm trees are. My link above (give it time to load), is aligned at approximately the same camera angle as the photo above, building still intact.
I was thinking that it was probably water source heat pumps, or a chilled water system... nope, those look like individual split systems to me. LOL!
I only see one ventilation system, (probably for the core)
from this, I can discern that this place was built to be 'condos"
Mr obnoxious NeedlerPretty much my take to date, it did seem over the last while that things were on an uptick but then maybe not . . .
Brazil pool collapses into apartment lower ground garage
[Link]
standing water my ass.
look at the vertical shear plane, look at the nice neat pile of floors one on top of another all squished together.
i read the letter, photos of spalling etc etc that's not unusual... there are large steel flanges and a shit ton of rebar in these buildings... they don't just dissolve into a nice stack of aunt jemima waffles.
where else have we seen a nice neat shear plane in a building ? OK city ?
what time of day did this happen ? where is the security cam footage from the adjacent buildings ? There has to be footage somewhere. oh wait. ... what's that gizmo called - the one that intel uses to disrupt rf & electrical signals ?
i bet this happened at night, power was cut, smoke from cutting thermite would have been absorbed in the collapse along with all the other stuff, no loud charges as the intent was to shear a portion not the entire building... meant to look like an accident.
i'm not a civil/structural guy but i've looked into many mechanical failings over the years. shear is shear and shit has to go somewhere - so where did it go ... yeah, the parking garage, i know ... but columns don't just dissolve.
something stinks and it isn't the standing water, imho.
I think they need to look into who owns the building and that the deterioration of and the cost to repair the damages was way more than the building initial cost so let the insurance pay for it like the Twin Towers and there asbestos removal was going to cost more than the building itself too.
It is already a nightmare to build something in the U.S. (or Canada) because of all the 'approvals' required by, and hefty fees paid to 'authorities' that are supposed to prevent catastrophic failures of infrastructure and equipment.
With respect to the failure of this building, my money is on the underlying geology being the cause; karst, limestone and sandstone upon which the foundations were laid lack predictable, structural integrity especially within a few yards of the ocean.
This building, and its sister structure(s) were put up in 1981 (?). In the 1970's the evolution of sink-holes primarily in the western portion of Florida was being studied but remained poorly understood [Link] . We know more now and have the technology to advise builders on what lies below, but will anything constructive be done with that ability to inform?
Given the failure of the Boeing aircraft which had FAA 'approval', or the complete non-sense of the NIST reviews, I will reiterate that this sort of disaster will become more common.
I wonder how much insurance will cost for this type of venture in the future? Will there be insurance for this type of venture in the future?
Excellent points on the absurdity of why government claims we 'need' it and then NEVER follows through.
I will remain alert to other ideas but at the moment there is insufficient evidence (for me anyway) to begin blaming the enemies of McAfee or the free world.
[Link]
How did the narrator know that a HAARP installation was activated and that it was 'aimed' at that building? I am sure many rich and powerful people live in that neck of the woods so to think that 'this act' was targeting someone in particular generates many more questions; one of which is "How did they miss Jared if he was the target?" Also, was there evidence the Trump family members were actually in Florida at the time?
I am fully aware that those running the U.S. today are capable of killing thousands of U.S. citizens just to protect their reputations/secrecy/money. I need more back-story on who or what was in that collapsed building before I go 'full 9/11' on this.
Eyes open. No fear
I felt that way yesterday until diving into the msn BS. Too many of the same old, same old but at least sans the usual numerology markers. Why did an Israeli search and rescue team come marching onto the scene? There are what, 20-some Israeli “citizens” dead or missing?
Patrick2017’s link is eye-opening and sobering.
The list of “missing” are mostly from South America, real easy to check if they ever existed (not).
The collapse was a pancake. Buildings don’t do that naturally and survival is almost non-existent. Even Surfside Mayor alluded to such.
It’s been four days and a fire was burning deep under the rubble. What caused the underground fire?
They have now dug a trench 125’ long, 20’ wide and 40’ deep to aid in recovery and have found a total of nine dead. Like 911, have the bodies been eviscerated? So any number can be applied?
I could go on but won’t. It was apparent on first reading and will, as you said, become more commonplace, especially in Florida, since it ain’t buying into the woke BS and will have to pay a price. McAfee not withstanding. Now probably on Epstein’s island suckling Pina Colada‘s.
There was no earthquake or at least none has yet been stated. Pancaking happens mainly in controlled demolitions or natural disasters, not because a building needed $9.1 M in repairs, mainly to the pool and garage areas. Shoddy construction will lead to partial collapses and though they keep referencing this as a “partial collapse,” two “full” sections fell. Interesting also, this building is the last on the south (beach front) side of the island, of a massive row of high rise condos. See the Oogle Earth map link above and scroll around. There does appear to be a construction site next to it in progress and there have been reports of residents concern over the work but I still don’t buy the pancaking aspect from that. The survivors” stories say a large thunder clap, that would sound like something snapping, if one thing snapped that building was a PoS from the get go but I see no indication thereof.
I read about this yesterday as I have been taking a hiatus from my (logo-less) tin foil hat as I have also made a major move back to Florida. Truly figured it was either a building failure due to shoddy construction, where it was (barrier island) or something that went snap but that went out the window with watching the video of the buildings falling. Then watching Patrick2017’s link the tin foil came back to life. Biggest issue is buildings don’t pancake without demolition or natural disasters, neither of which happened.
One last thing. Until the building had collapsed, no one in government of the city of Surfside knew about the 2018 report. Only the building department and the company that did the report knew of its existence. Not even sure if the Condo Association knew. So add fear of your government officials as another possible motive. They’d love a civil war.
and though they keep referencing this as a “partial collapse,” two “full” sections fell.
I read about this yesterday as I have been taking a hiatus from my (logo-less) tin foil hatExcellent comment!
The hiatus helped clear my mind a bit, especially since the trip back to sunshine state ended up being way more nasty than I ever expected. Starting with a broken axle in NJ!! Left from MassaTAXachusetts. Fun way to begin a journey and lighten the wallet.
Actually thrilled to feel the juices flowing again….
Eyes open. No fearI keep thinking about the absurdity of them still claiming 150 missing and STILL only five? dead. That sounds like the Great Wurlitzer at wurk to me.
I love all the wisdom here in that everyone is looking at the reasonable facts and proposing and wondering about the theories, but of course that's just pure SOTTesceism.
I do not buy into the 'accidental ' 'slow' to instantaneous without notice collapse though , and the wise truth seekers would go and find folks in those collapsed units (it's SO easy to do - always was, now even easier with the net, although the BFM acts like it's hard or rocket science - and politely interview as many of those condo unit owners as possible.
I think one would hear something like that they sold their units but the county still shows them as holding the property (not something any normal buyer would do) and also where we would learn that as part of their 'deals' their property taxes would be prepaid into a trust for 10 years despite the lack of title transfer. That's just about cunning - and stupid - enough for Team FUKUSraHell.
I frankly have many huge problems, (see my other comments on the sundry other articles) including:
Not enough dead people;
No security videos flooding the net. In contrast, see EPIC's above pool failure. I bet that (and maybe even others) hit the net even quicker than the ONE that we've seen. This condo was surrounded by other buildings with security video systems - and busy busybodies who SHOULD be out there seeking their Tik Tok votes or however that works - but the videos are still MIA.
Meanwhile, I stick with my theory that pigs were out early seizing surveillance videos or maybe even deactivating them, etc.
Etc. etc.
On a note of levity, none of us want to be the last one to notice any/all WTC-7 aspects of this, and there are too many of those.
R.C.
Too early for me in this event. I need a motive. I don't buy the Kushner or McAfee stuff for now. Need more information and a closer look at any and all video of the event
Now if the McAfee property happens to have been there, I'm going to be VERY skeptical of everything that government and BFM say abou this at all. Timing is beyond propitious . . . especially for Team FUKUSraHell.
