© Eric Thayer / Reuters

RT's Boom Bust show is looking into problems with infrastructure upgrades in the United States. The show is going to investigate America's infrastructure from roads and rails to gas pipelines and the electrical grid.US President Donald Trump was seeking $1 trillion to rebuild what he called a 'crumbling' infrastructure. "The problem the states have and local leaders have with funding the infrastructure is horrendous," Trump said at the White House in February. Now, he goes for much less.The show will air several episodes called 'US: Infrastructure Deficit,' analyzing the situation in the country.