A crash involving an Amtrak passenger train and a freight train in Cayce, South Carolina, left at least two people dead and more than 50 injured.



Pine Ridge train incident update: @CountyLex confirms two fatalities, more than 50 injured transported to the hospital. Shelter for passengers open at Pine Ridge Middle School. Media update @SCEMD at 6:30 a.m. #alert



- SCEMD (@SCEMD) February 4, 2018

Horrible news from South Carolina this morning. If America is going to have a passenger rail system, we have to do much better than this. Via The State It would appear thatunder the federal corporation AMTRAK. This crash is the third fatal AMTRAK crash since the AMTRAK. And now, the South Carolina crash has killed at least two.Each of these three accidents had a separate, probably preventable cause, though of course official verdicts await formal proceedings.The Washington State crash was due toThe Virginia crash was due to a garbage truck on a grade crossing being hit by a train. There were some media reports that a crossing barrier that should have prevented access as a train approached was not functioning, butThe South Carolina crash was due to two trains being placed on the same track -available to dispatchers.Except in the Northeast Corridor, AMTRAK trains operate on tracks owned by private railways, which make their money from freight. The divided responsibility may have some relation to the problems being experienced.Rail travel can be a wonderful experience for passengers, but only if the trains are safe. Hurtling down the rails at high speed can be scary if one suspects that a crash may be coming, and these accidents are going to do nothing to encourage people to utilize trains.Japan is one of the heaviest users of train travel in the world, and the standards of safety, maintenance, and punctuality are beyond the dreams of anyone in the United States. If a passenger train arrives one minute late, there will be an apology to passengers over the loudspeaker system.I did a quick and dirty calculation of the ratio of crashes to total passengers carried., the closest date I could find quickly, or 242 times more passengers. If Japan's railroads had the same rate of fatal crashes as Amtrak over the past 49 days, they would have experienced almost 15 fatal crashes per day.I realize this is unfair in various ways, but the point is still relevant., and when they happen, they are a very big deal, because almost everyone uses trains a lot. This makes it worthwhile to invest heavily in safety measures.For those interested in how Japan manages to run its railroads so safely, this half-hour program produced by NHK, the Japanese version of the BBC (full disclosure: decades ago, I worked for NHK as a part-time overseas news editor for a year), is highly instructive on the maintenance measures taken for conventional rail (as opposed to Shinkansen high speed rail).I would say that it is safe bet that Congress will be holding hearings on safety at AMTRAK. Even Democrats in Congress take trains on occasion.