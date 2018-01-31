An Amtrak train carrying several members of Congress was involved in an accident with a large truck Wednesday afternoon.According to The Atlantic's Elaine Plott, the train was carrying the congressmen to a Republican retreat in Greenbrier, West Virginia.Multiple injuries have already been reported. It is not yet clear what caused the accident, but photos from the scene show that the truck has sustained extreme damageIt appears that the injuries are minor and all members, their families and staff appear to be unharmed.This is a developing story.