Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, have been distancing themselves from former President Trump's claims about the 2020 election, 12 former Trump White House and administration officials, family friends, acquaintances and members of Trump's team told The sources noted Ivanka Trump and Kushner were not around former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago club as often as they were in the past."They weren't around for the usual spring and summer events at Mar-a-Lago," one clubgoer and family friend told the outlet.Former President Trump has been claiming since he lost the election that President Biden won due to widespread voter fraud, despite presenting no evidence in the more than seven months since.Former President Trump recently moved from his private club in Mar-a-Lago to Bedminister, N.J., for the summer.