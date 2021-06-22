© Getty Images



"No, I never admitted defeat. We have a lot of things happening right now ... all you have to do is read the newspapers and see what's coming out now."

"shockingly, we were supposed to win easily at 64 million votes and we got 75 million votes and we didn't win, but let's see what happens on that."

"If the election was fraudulent, people are gonna have to make up their own minds. It's not gonna be up to me. It's gonna be up to the public. It's gonna be up to, perhaps, politicians. I don't think there's ever been a case like this where hundreds of thousands of votes will be found. So we'll have to see what happens."

"Well, I've always liked Mike, and I'm very disappointed that he didn't send it back to the legislatures. When you have more votes than you have voters in some cases and when you have the kind of things that are, that were known — in many cases they were known then, but they're certainly getting better and better known now — I was disappointed that he didn't send it back. I felt he had the right to send it back, and he should've sent it back. That's my opinion. I think you would have found that you might very well have a different president right now had he sent 'em back."

Former President Donald Trump said Monday that he has not conceded the 2020 presidential race, that if the election is proven fraudulent it will be up to the public and "perhaps politicians" to decide how to respond, and thatthe country "might very well have a different president right now."Trump told Just the News' Water Cooler in an exclusive interview on Real America's Voice.Last week during an interview with conservative commentator Sean Hannity, Trump had remarked about the 2020 contest thatOn the possibility of being reinstated as president if the 2020 contest is verified as fraudulent, Trump said such a decision would be "up to public" or "perhaps politicians."speculating that if Pence had done so there may have been a different president in office today.Trump said: