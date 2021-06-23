Trump dismisses climate change, calls on Biden to fire joint chiefs.

The message from Trump, whose is still banned on Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms, comes as Biden makes his first foreign trip as president to Europe.
Biden is expected to discuss climate change during the trip with other European leaders.
Trump repeatedly downplayed climate change during his presidency, calling it a hoax and working to remove regulations put into place by the Obama administration to reduce U.S. carbon emissions. Biden in his first week in office returned the U.S. to the Paris climate agreement that Trump had removed the nation from.
Trump's emailed statement on Thursday also took Biden's comments out of context.
"Biden just said that he was told by the Joint Chiefs of Staff that Climate Change is our greatest threat. If that is the case, and they actually said this, he ought to immediately fire the Joint Chiefs of Staff for being incompetent!" Trump said in a statement on Thursday.While the Joint Chiefs of Staff have repeatedly warned of the threat of climate change, Biden in his address Wednesday to American troops in the United Kingdom upon his arrival in Europe was referring to a warning the Joint Chiefs gave him at the start of his tenure as vice president.
"When I went over in the Tank in the Pentagon, when I first was elected vice president, with President Obama, the military sat us down to let us know what the greatest threats facing America were," Biden said.
"And this is not a joke: You know what the Joint Chiefs told us the greatest threat facing America was? Global warming. Because there'll be significant population movements, fights over land, millions of people leaving places because they're literally sinking below the sea in Indonesia, because of the fights over what is arable land anymore," he added.Those officials are no longer in office, as the current Joint Chiefs were appointed by Trump.
The current chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, testified before Congress on Friday that climate change was a threat.
"Climate change is a threat. Climate change has significant impact on military operations, and we have to take it into consideration," he said. "Climate change is going to impact natural resources, for example. It's going to impact increased instability in various parts of the world. It's going to impact migrations and so on. And in addition to that, we have infrastructure challenges here at home, witness some of our hurricanes and stuff.
"But the president is looking at it at a much broader angle than I am. I'm looking at it from a strictly military standpoint. And from a strictly military standpoint, I'm putting China, Russia up there. That is not, however, in conflict with the acknowledgement that climate change or infrastructure or education systems — national security has a broad angle to it. I'm looking at it from a strictly military standard," he added.In response, Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) said,
"I just think it's peculiar that the president would go to another continent and tell our service members there that the No. 1 threat is climate change, albeit a threat."
Comment: All the facts tell us that the planet is rapidly cooling, not warming. It is all part of the natural cycle that is happening in our solar system. Humans have almost no impact on these global processes.
Many studies and scientific papers show that the Global warming narrative is a massive scam to spread fear and steal from the common people.
Donald Trump was a threat to the PTB's control system because he saw through many of their false narratives, such as global warming.
Now they managed to install Sleepy Joe who will do whatever he is told.
