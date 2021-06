© Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday night that his successor's summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin was "a good day for Russia" and added that "I don't see what we got out of it.""We didn't get anything. We gave a very big stage to Russia, and we got nothing," Trump told Fox News' "Hannity." "We gave up something that is unbelievably valuable. I stopped the pipeline, Nord Stream [2], and that pipeline was stopped. It was given back and nothing was gotten for it.""To go ahead and impose sanctions now, I think, would be counterproductive now in terms of our European relations," President Biden told reporters May 26 . "And they know how strongly I feel. And I hope we can work on how they handle it from this point on."Trump, who imposed the sanctions when he signed the annual defense bill in late 2019, blasted Germany and America's other European allies for turning to Russia for their energy needs."I went to Germany and I said, 'Listen, we protect you with NATO at a very low cost' ... we have 52,000 soldiers over there, which is like a major, major city, frankly. They make a fortune with us, and then they go and they pay Russia billions and billions of dollars for energy."So I said, 'Let's get this straight' — to Angela [Merkel] — I said, 'We protect you and the people that we protect you from, the country, you're paying billions of dollars. How does that work?'""How many Chevrolets are being sold in Berlin? Not too many. How many Chevrolets are being sold in Paris? Not too many, maybe none. And yet, we sell their products — their wines and their cars and their Mercedes and their BMWs and everything else — we sell it all over our country.""I had a very good relationship with Putin, but nobody treated him tougher."