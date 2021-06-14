arizona audit election 2020
© AP Photo/Matt York, Pool
Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas, Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
On Saturday, President Trump posted a statement to his Telegram account warning patriots of the threats by the Biden DOJ and calling state legislators to stand up in the face of evil.

This comes after the Biden Department of Justice warned state lawmakers on Friday that if they proceeded to audit fraudulent elections they will be targeted by the Biden administration.

One brave Arizona State Senator, Wendy Rogers, responded to the Marxist threats.


This infringement on state rights must not go unnoticed.

This infringement on our sacred voting rights must be punished.

President Trump released this statement on Saturday night.


We need more courageous fighters like Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers to stand up to these federal thugs. Their intimidation tactics have already failed in Arizona and will continue to fail in other states if we have the courage.

ALL state legislators need to investigate The Big Lie. Otherwise, we have lost our great nation.