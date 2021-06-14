Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday the Department of Justice (DOJ) would double its voting rights staff while condemning a number of recently passed state laws and issuing a stern warning that the department would combat voter restrictions that run afoul of the law.Garland said the department will also take measures to limit gerrymandering while setting guidelines for absentee and mail voting ahead of the 2022 midterm elections."We are scrutinizing new laws that seek to curb voter access, and where we see violations, we will not hesitate to act," Garland said during a speech in Washington. "We are also scrutinizing current laws and practices in order to determine whether they discriminate against Black voters and other voters of color.""Today we are again without a preclearance provision. So again, the Civil Rights Division is going to need more lawyers," he said.Without preclearance, DOJ is left to challenge laws after the fact, using a portion of the law that bars discrimination on the basis of race, color or membership in a "language minority group." But it confronts DOJ lawyers with a legal bar that can be difficult to clear and can leave laws lingering as the department seeks to prove a new statute has a discriminatory impact.Garland implored Congress to pass new measures to bolster the DOJ's voting rights authority, though his calls are likely to fall on deaf ears.The Democratic-controlled House in March passed a sweeping voting rights bill, along party lines, that would greatly enhance voting protections. But that legislation is unlikely to clear the 60-vote threshold needed in the Senate.A narrower measure, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, named after the late congressman, would restore preclearance authority to the DOJ. But it too is unlikely to garner enough votes in the Senate, where Democrats hold the slimmest of majorities.State legislatures are preparing to use Census data to draw new legislative districts — the first round of maps set to drop since DOJ lost its preclearance ability."We will publish new guidance to make clear the voting protections that apply to all jurisdictions as they redraw the legislative maps," he said, adding the department would also issue similar guidance "with respect to early voting and voting by mail."Garland also took aim at Arizona's ongoing audit of the 2020 election and other efforts he said undermine confidence in voting while relying on disinformation.He said states can expect guidance "explaining the civil and criminal statutes that apply to post election audits.""We have not been blind to the dramatic increase in menacing and violent threats against all manner of state and local election workers, ranging from the highest administrators to volunteer poll workers," Garland said. "Such threats undermine our electoral process and violate a myriad of federal laws."