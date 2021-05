© PBS



"Something we strongly suspect at this juncture, based on various evidence, is that in some cases, fold lines are being interpreted by the scanners as valid votes."

"Because if someone voted for all four republican candidates, and the ballot happened to have its fold line going through St. Laurent's target, then that might be interpreted by the machines as an overvote, which would then subtract votes from each of those four republican candidates. Conversely, if there were not four votes already in that contest by the voter, a fold line through that target could have caused the machine to interpret it as a vote for St. Laurent."

In the latest audit update,As reported by Human Events News in February, theas did several of the republicans and democrats involved in the races.There was an official vote recount held that,This appears to be the largest recount-to-actual difference in the history of New Hampshire elections.While republicans did win all four seats on November 3, a democrat candidate - Kristi St. Lauren - requested a recount, which was granted because she lost by 24 votes. However, during the recount,, the Epoch Times reports. Auditors involved in the process said they may have discovered why there was a discrepancy in the initial results and the recount tally." the WindhamNHAuditors Twitter account wrote. They later clarified that it wasMark Lindeman, one of the auditors, said:In another tweet, the auditors said they found thatAnother auditor said: