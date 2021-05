© Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times



Florida on Thursday passed new voting laws that place restrictions around vote-by-mail and ballot drop boxes.Florida's state legislature passed a bill thatIt also stipulates thatAlong with drop boxes, vOther changes include giving Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) theif the positions are left by those running for state office.according to NBC News.The bill was amended to be less strict, with the original version banning drop boxes completely.Florida joins Georgia in passing more stringent voting laws.who compared the Peach State's new voting restrictions to Jim Crow laws.A Florida state Democrat, Rep. Omari Hardy, mimicked language used to describe the Georgia voting bill in calling Florida's bill the "the revival of Jim Crow in this state, whether the sponsors admit it or not.""I take some issue with the fact that we're trying to somehow restrict the vote. There are more ways to vote in Florida and a longer opportunity than just about any state in the nation," state Rep. Ralph Massullo (R) said."Fraud will be reduced as much as we can possibly do it with the work we're doing today," Massullo added.The bill now goes to DeSantis's desk to be signed.