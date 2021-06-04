© AFP



French President Emmanuel Macron's planned reform of the pension system cannot go ahead as planned in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, he said on Thursday, retreating on one of the signature reforms he promised to push through when he came to office."I do not think that the reform as it was originally envisaged can go ahead as such," Macron told reporters."It was very ambitious and extremely complex and that is why it generated anxiety, we must admit that. Doing it right now would mean ignoring the fact that there are already a lot of worries."before the former investment banker's election in 2017.In mid-March 2020, at the start of the Covid epidemic, Macron put all his centrist government's reform plan on hold, including the pension reform.Following the first virus lockdown in spring 2020, the government said talks with unions about pension reform would be postponed until 2021 to focus on economic recovery.The reform plan https://www.reuters.com/article/us-france-protests-pensions-idUSKBN1YF0K1