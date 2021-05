© Martin Bureau, AFP



'Runaway train'

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy goes on trial Thursday over claims of illicit financing for his failed 2012 re-election campaign, just weeks after the rightwing heavyweight was convicted in a landmark corruption trial. Sarkozy , 66,In Thursday's proceedings, he and 13 others are accused ofto fend off his Socialist rival François Hollande.Prosecutors say accountants had warned Sarkozy that the campaign was set to blow past, but that he insisted on holding more events.Eventually the campaign, though Sarkozy says he was unaware of the scheme - unlike some of the defendants he is not charged with fraud, but with the lesser offence of illegal campaign financing.If convicted,The trial was originally set for March but was postponed after a lawyer for a key witness was hospitalised with Covid-19. It is now set to run until June 22.Sarkozy did not appear in court when the trial opened in Paris on Thursday afternoon, but he has been ordered to appear for questioning the week of June 14.The case is one of several to have dogged Sarkozy since he left office and whichHe has denied any wrongdoing, saying he is the victim of a vindictive judicial system that widely opposed his reform efforts while in power from 2007 to 2012.He has appealed the corruption conviction, handed down after a judge ruled he plotted with his former lawyer and friend Thierry Herzog to obtain and share confidential information from a judge on an inquiry into Sarkozy's 2007 campaign financing.The latest case is known as the Bygmalion affair , after the name of the public relations firm hired to orchestrate a blitz of elaborately staged rallies when polls showed that Sarkozy's 2012 re-election was far from assured., including the deputy manager of the campaign, Jerome Lavrilleux.Lavrilleux made headlines in 2014 after he tearfully confessed to the scam during a French TV interview, saying: "This campaign was a runaway train that no one had the courage to stop."Campaign officials refused to reimburse the spending after investigators discovered the fraud, prompting the UMP to launch a "Sarkothon" that raised €11 million towards his costs.Sarkozy, who married the singer and former model Carla Bruni while in office,And in January, prosecutors opened a probe into alleged influence-peddling involving his activities as a consultant in Russia.Yet, attracting long queues of fans last summer seeking autographs of his latest memoir, "The Time of Storms", which topped best-seller lists for weeks.